JPMorgan Claverhouse (LON:JCH) Announces GBX 8.25 Dividend

JPMorgan Claverhouse (LON:JCH – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.25 ($0.11) per share by the investment trust on Monday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

JPMorgan Claverhouse Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Claverhouse stock opened at GBX 729.32 ($9.46) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 728.29 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 694.73. JPMorgan Claverhouse has a 1-year low of GBX 622.98 ($8.08) and a 1-year high of GBX 748 ($9.70). The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 67.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.10. The company has a market cap of £420.89 million, a PE ratio of 1,613.33 and a beta of 0.83.

About JPMorgan Claverhouse

JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

