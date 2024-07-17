JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME) Position Reduced by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF were worth $672,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gallacher Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 14,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 87,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,699,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 169.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $46,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA JPME opened at $99.76 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $79.21 and a one year high of $99.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.76. The company has a market capitalization of $382.10 million, a P/E ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.87.

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (JPME) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks an index of mid-cap US stocks selected using relative value, momentum and quality factors, and for equal risk contribution by sector. JPME was launched on May 11, 2016 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

