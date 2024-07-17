K-Bro Linen Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (TSE:KBL)

K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st.

K-Bro Linen Trading Up 2.4 %

TSE:KBL opened at C$33.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$33.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$34.01. K-Bro Linen has a 12 month low of C$30.03 and a 12 month high of C$37.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$355.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.49.

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C($0.12). K-Bro Linen had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The business had revenue of C$80.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$77.77 million. Analysts expect that K-Bro Linen will post 1.9474586 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KBL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Acumen Capital upped their target price on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$46.00 to C$47.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Securities increased their price objective on K-Bro Linen from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

Insider Activity at K-Bro Linen

In other K-Bro Linen news, Senior Officer Ryo Utahara sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.40, for a total value of C$45,360.00. 3.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About K-Bro Linen

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, surgical gowns, tablecloths, and drapes and other linens.

