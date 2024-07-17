Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Free Report) by 624.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,671 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Kadant were worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Kadant by 1,578.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 74,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,795,000 after purchasing an additional 69,766 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Kadant by 137.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 82,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,028,000 after purchasing an additional 47,618 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Kadant by 2,082.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 40,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,312,000 after purchasing an additional 38,506 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kadant in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,917,000. Finally, abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Kadant by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 118,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,240,000 after buying an additional 16,541 shares during the last quarter. 96.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kadant alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KAI has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kadant in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Kadant in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th.

Kadant Stock Performance

NYSE:KAI opened at $341.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.55 and a beta of 1.24. Kadant Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.99 and a fifty-two week high of $354.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $287.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $294.43.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $248.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.56 million. Kadant had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. Analysts expect that Kadant Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

Kadant Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Erin L. Russell sold 1,112 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.25, for a total value of $310,526.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,708.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kadant Profile

(Free Report)

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, cleaning shower and fabric-conditioning systems, forming systems and wear surfaces, and water-filtration systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.