Kaiser Aluminum Co. (KALU) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.77 on August 15th

Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.77 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%.

Kaiser Aluminum has raised its dividend by an average of 4.8% per year over the last three years. Kaiser Aluminum has a dividend payout ratio of 53.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Kaiser Aluminum to earn $7.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.9%.

Kaiser Aluminum Trading Up 4.2 %

KALU opened at $99.35 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.45. Kaiser Aluminum has a twelve month low of $53.67 and a twelve month high of $102.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88 and a beta of 1.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kaiser Aluminum ( NASDAQ:KALU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $738.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.34 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 1.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. Analysts predict that Kaiser Aluminum will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KALU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Kaiser Aluminum from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Kaiser Aluminum from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. It offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

