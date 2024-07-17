KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 266,641 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in KBR were worth $16,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. RK Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of KBR by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 258,127 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,303,000 after purchasing an additional 70,327 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of KBR by 341.8% in the fourth quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 51,347 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after buying an additional 39,726 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of KBR by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,526,058 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,559,000 after buying an additional 99,196 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KBR by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,044,986 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $722,823,000 after buying an additional 52,679 shares during the period. Finally, Norden Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of KBR by 1,030.1% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 74,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after buying an additional 67,634 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

In other KBR news, EVP Sonia Galindo sold 4,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $307,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,409 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,994. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KBR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded KBR from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on KBR from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of KBR in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on KBR from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on KBR from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Shares of KBR stock opened at $67.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. KBR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.37 and a fifty-two week high of $68.68.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. KBR had a positive return on equity of 26.14% and a negative net margin of 3.65%. KBR’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that KBR, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -31.25%.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

