Keg Royalties Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (TSE:KEG.UN)

Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 19th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0946 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th.
Keg Royalties Income Fund Price Performance
KEG.UN opened at C$14.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.94 and its 200 day moving average price is C$14.41. Keg Royalties Income Fund has a 12-month low of C$12.40 and a 12-month high of C$15.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.54. The firm has a market cap of C$159.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 1.36.
About Keg Royalties Income Fund
