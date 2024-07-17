Keg Royalties Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (TSE:KEG.UN)

Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 19th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0946 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th.

Keg Royalties Income Fund Price Performance

KEG.UN opened at C$14.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.94 and its 200 day moving average price is C$14.41. Keg Royalties Income Fund has a 12-month low of C$12.40 and a 12-month high of C$15.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.54. The firm has a market cap of C$159.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 1.36.

About Keg Royalties Income Fund

The Keg Royalties Income Fund operates as an unincorporated open-ended limited purpose trust. The company invests in The Keg Rights Limited Partnership, which owns the trademarks, trade names, operating procedures and systems, and other intellectual property used for the operation of Keg steakhouse restaurants and bars.

