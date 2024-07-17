Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) PT Raised to $80.00

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities researchers at JMP Securities from $75.00 to $80.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market outperform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.14% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Kemper from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.40.

NYSE KMPR opened at $63.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of -33.38 and a beta of 0.89. Kemper has a one year low of $38.32 and a one year high of $64.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.18.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Kemper had a positive return on equity of 3.03% and a negative net margin of 2.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.02) EPS. Analysts expect that Kemper will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gerald Laderman acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $61.01 per share, with a total value of $305,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,867. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kemper in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Kemper by 211.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Kemper by 257.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Kemper during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kemper during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

