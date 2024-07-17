Kenmare Resources’ (KMR) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 420 ($5.45) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 28.73% from the company’s previous close.
Kenmare Resources Stock Performance
LON KMR opened at GBX 326.27 ($4.23) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £291.13 million, a PE ratio of 302.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. Kenmare Resources has a twelve month low of GBX 291 ($3.77) and a twelve month high of GBX 445.50 ($5.78). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 336.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 329.90.
Kenmare Resources Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Kenmare Resources
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Impressive Rally: Eyeing Further Upside for This Financial Stock
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- High-Flying Stock Soars 50%: Time to Buy or Wait for a Dip?
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Can This Top Insurance Stock Continue to Outperform the Market?
Receive News & Ratings for Kenmare Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenmare Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.