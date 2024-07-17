Kenmare Resources’ (KMR) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 420 ($5.45) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 28.73% from the company’s previous close.

Kenmare Resources Stock Performance

LON KMR opened at GBX 326.27 ($4.23) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £291.13 million, a PE ratio of 302.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. Kenmare Resources has a twelve month low of GBX 291 ($3.77) and a twelve month high of GBX 445.50 ($5.78). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 336.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 329.90.

Kenmare Resources Company Profile

Kenmare Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of mineral sand products in China, the rest of Asia, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine located on the northeast coast of Mozambique. The company's products include ilmenite, rutile, and zircon; monazite; and concentrates, including secondary zircon and mineral sand concentrates.

