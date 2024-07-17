Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Stake Cut by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 618,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,771 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $18,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KDP. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 108,032,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,599,652,000 after purchasing an additional 13,738,345 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,014,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,059,000 after acquiring an additional 818,426 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 56,060,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,937,000 after acquiring an additional 730,112 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,213,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518,286 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter valued at about $317,979,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

KDP opened at $32.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $44.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.07. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.66 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 14.52%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.48%.

Insider Activity at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other news, VP Angela A. Stephens sold 25,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total transaction of $840,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 76,081 shares in the company, valued at $2,557,082.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Roger Frederick Johnson sold 31,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total value of $1,056,097.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,382,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Angela A. Stephens sold 25,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total transaction of $840,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 76,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,557,082.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,520 shares of company stock worth $2,750,739. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.57.

View Our Latest Analysis on KDP

About Keurig Dr Pepper

(Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.