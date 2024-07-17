Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $205.25

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $205.25 and last traded at $205.00, with a volume of 25201 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $203.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on KRYS shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $204.00 target price (up from $178.00) on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Krystal Biotech has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.63.

Get Krystal Biotech alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on KRYS

Krystal Biotech Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.52 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $173.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.52.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $45.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.76) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 452400.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Julian S. Gangolli sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.13, for a total transaction of $3,282,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Julian S. Gangolli sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.13, for a total transaction of $3,282,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total transaction of $4,394,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,525,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,189,020.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Krystal Biotech by 160.3% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Krystal Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Krystal Biotech by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,441,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

About Krystal Biotech

(Get Free Report)

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Krystal Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krystal Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.