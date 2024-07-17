Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD) Short Interest Down 5.2% in June

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,330,000 shares, a drop of 5.2% from the June 15th total of 5,620,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,890,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KD shares. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Kyndryl in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Kyndryl from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Kyndryl from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.40.

Kyndryl Price Performance

Shares of KD opened at $27.42 on Wednesday. Kyndryl has a one year low of $11.92 and a one year high of $28.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.48 and a 200-day moving average of $22.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Kyndryl had a negative return on equity of 4.11% and a negative net margin of 2.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kyndryl will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Vineet Khurana sold 30,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total transaction of $802,134.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,722 shares in the company, valued at $2,075,111.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Kyndryl

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KD. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kyndryl in the fourth quarter valued at $54,283,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Kyndryl in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,992,000. Cortland Associates Inc. MO acquired a new position in Kyndryl during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,554,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kyndryl by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,038,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,185,000 after purchasing an additional 844,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenlight Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 6,356,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,079,000 after purchasing an additional 767,943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

About Kyndryl

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

