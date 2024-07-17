Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Forecasted to Post FY2026 Earnings of $17.84 Per Share

Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs reduced their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report issued on Monday, July 15th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Cherny now expects that the medical research company will earn $17.84 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $17.95. The consensus estimate for Laboratory Co. of America’s current full-year earnings is $14.86 per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on LH. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $234.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.29.

NYSE:LH opened at $216.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $202.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.28. The stock has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.56, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.05. Laboratory Co. of America has a 1-year low of $191.97 and a 1-year high of $234.09.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.82 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 9,490 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,433 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.33, for a total transaction of $498,360.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,087 shares in the company, valued at $426,436.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.33, for a total value of $498,360.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,436.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total transaction of $421,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,448.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,939 shares of company stock worth $1,021,078. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

