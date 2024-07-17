Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Shares Acquired by Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 27.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,597 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Significant Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Lamb Weston by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Significant Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in Lamb Weston by 107.8% during the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 5,817 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 3,017 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its position in Lamb Weston by 248.6% during the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 12,080 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 8,615 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in Lamb Weston by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 61,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,552,000 after buying an additional 15,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lamb Weston during the 1st quarter worth $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Price Performance

Lamb Weston stock opened at $77.90 on Wednesday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.61 and a 12-month high of $117.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on LW shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $128.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $138.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.20.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

