Legal & General Group’s (LGEN) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 285 ($3.70) target price on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.77% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LGEN. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 289 ($3.75) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 255 ($3.31) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 300 ($3.89) to GBX 275 ($3.57) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Legal & General Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 285.80 ($3.71).
In related news, insider Henrietta Baldock acquired 957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 254 ($3.29) per share, for a total transaction of £2,430.78 ($3,152.35). In related news, insider Henrietta Baldock acquired 957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 254 ($3.29) per share, for a total transaction of £2,430.78 ($3,152.35). Also, insider Laura Wade-Gery acquired 926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 230 ($2.98) per share, for a total transaction of £2,129.80 ($2,762.03). Insiders have purchased a total of 10,887 shares of company stock worth $2,701,698 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.
Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail segments.
