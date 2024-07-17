Legal & General Group’s (LGEN) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 285 ($3.70) target price on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.77% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LGEN. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 289 ($3.75) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 255 ($3.31) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 300 ($3.89) to GBX 275 ($3.57) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Legal & General Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 285.80 ($3.71).

LGEN stock opened at GBX 226.60 ($2.94) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 239.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 243.95. Legal & General Group has a 12-month low of GBX 203.10 ($2.63) and a 12-month high of GBX 259 ($3.36). The stock has a market capitalization of £13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,231.43, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,372.51.

Also, insider Laura Wade-Gery acquired 926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 230 ($2.98) per share, for a total transaction of £2,129.80 ($2,762.03). Insiders have purchased a total of 10,887 shares of company stock worth $2,701,698 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company's stock.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail segments.

