Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) Announces $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th.

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.1% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE USA opened at $7.10 on Wednesday. Liberty All-Star Equity Fund has a 12 month low of $5.62 and a 12 month high of $7.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.76.

Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company.

