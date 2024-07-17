Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF) Hits New 12-Month High at $36.07

Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $36.07 and last traded at $35.13, with a volume of 15036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.08.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LIF. UBS Group raised Life360 to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Life360 to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Life360 to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 17th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Life360 in a report on Thursday, June 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Life360 in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Life360 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.14.

Life360 Inc is a family connection and safety company. Its business category includes mobile app and Tile tracking devices with a range of services, including location sharing, safe driver reports and crash detection with emergency dispatch. Life360 Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

