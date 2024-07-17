Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,056 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $1,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International in the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Logitech International by 275.9% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,598 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 11,449 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Logitech International during the 4th quarter worth $2,791,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Logitech International by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,285,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $501,223,000 after purchasing an additional 121,060 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in Logitech International by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,837,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,162,000 after purchasing an additional 306,948 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Logitech International alerts:

Insider Activity at Logitech International

In other Logitech International news, CFO Charles D. Boynton acquired 1,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $81.27 per share, with a total value of $99,555.75. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 1,225 shares in the company, valued at $99,555.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Logitech International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.43.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LOGI

Logitech International Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of LOGI opened at $92.49 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.20. The company has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.80. Logitech International S.A. has a 52-week low of $62.73 and a 52-week high of $102.59.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.85 million. Logitech International had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 27.46%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Logitech International S.A. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

Logitech International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets software-enabled hardware solutions that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers products for gamers and streamers, including mice, racing wheels, headsets, keyboards, microphones, and streaming services; corded and cordless keyboards and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; pointing devices, such as wireless mice and wireless mouse products; conference room cameras, such as ConferenceCams; controllers for video conferencing room solutions; PC-based webcams, including streaming cameras and VC webcams; tablet accessories that includes keyboards for tablets; PC and VC headsets, in-ear headphones, and premium wireless earbuds; and mobile speakers and PC speakers, as well as portable wireless Bluetooth speakers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.