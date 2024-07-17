Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Shares Down 8.7%

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 8.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.79 and last traded at $3.88. 26,525,889 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 31,448,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an "underweight" rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Monday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Citigroup reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $2.90 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a "hold" rating on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $4.14.

Lucid Group Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.66.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.05). Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 53.53% and a negative net margin of 441.29%. The company had revenue of $172.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS. Lucid Group's revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Lucid Group by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 897,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after acquiring an additional 227,908 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lucid Group by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,427,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,109,000 after buying an additional 1,060,588 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,728,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,488,000 after buying an additional 195,519 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lucid Group by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,250,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,486,000 after buying an additional 9,175,312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

About Lucid Group

(Get Free Report)

Lucid Group, Inc. a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

Featured Stories

