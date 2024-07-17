Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 31.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 937 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 1,263 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 1.0% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 2,846 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Herbst Group LLC boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Herbst Group LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on LULU shares. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $397.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $376.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. HSBC raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $405.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.29.

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

LULU stock opened at $291.76 on Wednesday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $282.04 and a 12 month high of $516.39. The company has a market cap of $36.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $311.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $389.01.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 42.64%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 5th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

