Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.50.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Lundin Mining from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Scotiabank upgraded Lundin Mining to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Lundin Mining from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.

Lundin Mining stock opened at $11.32 on Wednesday. Lundin Mining has a 12-month low of $5.91 and a 12-month high of $13.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.50 and a 200 day moving average of $10.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $937.00 million for the quarter. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 3.66%. As a group, research analysts predict that Lundin Mining will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.0657 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Lundin Mining’s payout ratio is currently 173.33%.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals.

