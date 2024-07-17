Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th.
Luxfer has a dividend payout ratio of 47.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Luxfer to earn $1.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.0%.
Luxfer Stock Performance
NYSE LXFR opened at $12.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Luxfer has a twelve month low of $7.55 and a twelve month high of $14.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.77 and a 200 day moving average of $10.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.94.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th.
About Luxfer
Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and first response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial applications. The company operates through three segments: Elektron, Gas Cylinders, and graphic Arts.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Luxfer
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Impressive Rally: Eyeing Further Upside for This Financial Stock
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- High-Flying Stock Soars 50%: Time to Buy or Wait for a Dip?
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Can This Top Insurance Stock Continue to Outperform the Market?
Receive News & Ratings for Luxfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luxfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.