Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th.

Luxfer has a dividend payout ratio of 47.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Luxfer to earn $1.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.0%.

Luxfer Stock Performance

NYSE LXFR opened at $12.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Luxfer has a twelve month low of $7.55 and a twelve month high of $14.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.77 and a 200 day moving average of $10.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Luxfer ( NYSE:LXFR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.12. Luxfer had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 0.08%. The firm had revenue of $89.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.90 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Luxfer will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

About Luxfer

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and first response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial applications. The company operates through three segments: Elektron, Gas Cylinders, and graphic Arts.

