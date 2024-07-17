Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Position Trimmed by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lowered its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 734,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,778 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $19,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 61.5% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

Magnolia Oil & Gas Price Performance

NYSE MGY opened at $27.02 on Wednesday. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 1 year low of $19.16 and a 1 year high of $27.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.02.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Dividend Announcement

Magnolia Oil & Gas ( NYSE:MGY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $319.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.21 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 20.41%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 25.87%.

Insider Activity

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, Director John B. Walker sold 12,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total value of $306,960,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,164,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,539,702.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MGY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $24.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.11.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MGY

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.