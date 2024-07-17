Mainsail Financial Group LLC Has $877,000 Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Mainsail Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,117 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,318,064,349 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $253,766,929,000 after purchasing an additional 18,067,216 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,912,466,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Apple by 14,395.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 70,700,395 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $136,119,470,000 after acquiring an additional 70,212,651 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 60,651,275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,677,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 54,702,300 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $10,531,834,000 after buying an additional 1,067,587 shares during the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total value of $14,368,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,359,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,207,570.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total value of $951,809.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,574,531.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total value of $14,368,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,359,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,207,570.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $164.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Melius Research lifted their price objective on Apple from $227.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.77.

View Our Latest Report on AAPL

Apple Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $234.82 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $205.10 and its 200-day moving average is $188.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.04. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.07 and a 52 week high of $237.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.24.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $90.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.37 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 148.33% and a net margin of 26.31%. Apple’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $110.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.55%.

Apple Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.