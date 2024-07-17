MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Upgraded by Craig Hallum to “Buy”

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Craig Hallum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $38.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $20.00. Craig Hallum’s price target points to a potential upside of 53.72% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on MXL. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of MaxLinear in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of MaxLinear in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MaxLinear presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MaxLinear

MaxLinear Stock Up 2.4 %

MXL stock opened at $24.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -13.08 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.04. MaxLinear has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $35.09.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.02. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 28.70% and a negative return on equity of 4.75%. The firm had revenue of $95.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.99 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MaxLinear will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MaxLinear

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 5.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,253,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $228,779,000 after buying an additional 667,550 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,912,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,469,000 after buying an additional 137,698 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 2.7% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 533,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,959,000 after buying an additional 14,111 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 9.2% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 346,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,476,000 after buying an additional 29,102 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 58.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 265,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,958,000 after buying an additional 97,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

About MaxLinear

(Get Free Report)

MaxLinear, Inc provides communications systems-on-chip solutions worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radio frequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.