Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 126 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DASH. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of DoorDash during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DoorDash by 54.5% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of DoorDash by 2,108.3% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of DoorDash during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of DoorDash by 361.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.97, for a total value of $189,980.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,789,095.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Tony Xu sold 131,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.61, for a total transaction of $14,686,759.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.97, for a total transaction of $189,980.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,789,095.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 404,850 shares of company stock valued at $44,810,303 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DASH. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of DoorDash from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.60.

DASH opened at $108.74 on Wednesday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.90 and a 1-year high of $143.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.94.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.41) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

