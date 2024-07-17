Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 155 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,881 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in PPG Industries by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,480,664 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,661,083,000 after buying an additional 3,600,558 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $554,685,000. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in PPG Industries by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,659,974 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $397,799,000 after buying an additional 81,200 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,839,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $270,876,000 after acquiring an additional 496,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,768,094 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $264,424,000 after acquiring an additional 417,145 shares during the period. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PPG Industries news, CEO Timothy M. Knavish purchased 2,061 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $133.24 per share, with a total value of $274,607.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,774,388.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PPG Industries Trading Up 1.8 %

PPG Industries stock opened at $133.23 on Wednesday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $120.32 and a one year high of $152.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $129.81 and its 200 day moving average is $136.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

PPG Industries declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty chemicals company to purchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on PPG. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on PPG Industries from $156.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PPG Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $149.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $168.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.80.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

