Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 38,846 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 209.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,353 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,846 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwest Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 199.3% during the first quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 440 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Walmart from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Walmart from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Walmart from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Walmart from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Walmart from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.86.

Walmart Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $70.01 on Wednesday. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.85 and a 1 year high of $70.45. The firm has a market cap of $563.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 25,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total value of $1,728,561.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 390,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,367,350.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $177,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 521,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,816,896.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 25,578 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total value of $1,728,561.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 390,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,367,350.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,525,340 shares of company stock worth $953,023,399. 45.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

