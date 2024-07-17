Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 45 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $733,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,162,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,964,000 after acquiring an additional 497,535 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $554,386,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 112,333.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 146,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,703,000 after buying an additional 146,034 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 1,432.2% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 127,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,140,000 after buying an additional 119,043 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 750,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,787,000 after buying an additional 88,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

Shares of MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,720.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,663.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,613.76. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,128.30 and a 1-year high of $1,825.00. The company has a market cap of $87.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.98, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $6.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.64 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.97 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 33.81 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MELI. Citigroup cut their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,940.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,800.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,685.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $1,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,922.08.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

