Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 520 Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,438 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 256.7% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 281.2% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 55,980 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $1,791,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,945,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

BKR opened at $36.30 on Wednesday. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $28.32 and a 12-month high of $37.58. The stock has a market cap of $36.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.12 and a 200-day moving average of $32.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is currently 46.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BKR. UBS Group increased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Baker Hughes from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.93.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

