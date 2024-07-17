Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,853 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 277 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in Trade Desk in the first quarter worth $320,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Trade Desk by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 246,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,521,000 after buying an additional 34,520 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 17.1% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Trade Desk during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,243,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 10.2% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 91,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,034,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Trade Desk Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ TTD opened at $100.95 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.58. The stock has a market cap of $49.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 252.38, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.48. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.23 and a 12 month high of $102.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trade Desk

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $491.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.03 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,415 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.92, for a total value of $236,476.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,334,763.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.92, for a total value of $236,476.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,334,763.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 25,000 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total value of $2,510,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 703,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,606,106.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 362,554 shares of company stock valued at $33,414,310 in the last three months. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TTD. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective (up previously from $107.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Trade Desk from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.08.

View Our Latest Report on Trade Desk

About Trade Desk

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.