Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,388 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Datadog in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Datadog during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Datadog by 743.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities raised shares of Datadog to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho raised shares of Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised shares of Datadog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.21.

Datadog Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $130.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $43.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 408.66, a PEG ratio of 42.61 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.85. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.81 and a 12 month high of $138.61.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $611.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.97 million. Datadog had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 7.48%. As a group, analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 200,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total value of $26,332,092.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 324,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,517,854.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.37, for a total value of $34,011.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,053 shares in the company, valued at $11,343,008.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 200,993 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total transaction of $26,332,092.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 324,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,517,854.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 881,530 shares of company stock valued at $106,911,095 in the last three months. 11.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

