Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Buys 1,032 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on O. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.35.

Realty Income Stock Performance

Shares of O stock opened at $56.37 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $49.08 billion, a PE ratio of 52.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.96. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $45.03 and a 12 month high of $64.18.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.87). The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 17.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a aug 24 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.263 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a yield of 5.7%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 292.59%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

