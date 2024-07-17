Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Buys 1,997 Shares of NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Free Report) by 45.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,354 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group by 138.1% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in NorthWestern Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in NorthWestern Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. CWM LLC increased its position in NorthWestern Energy Group by 499.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in NorthWestern Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Get NorthWestern Energy Group alerts:

NorthWestern Energy Group Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NorthWestern Energy Group stock opened at $52.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.97 and a 52-week high of $58.38. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.45.

NorthWestern Energy Group Announces Dividend

NorthWestern Energy Group ( NYSE:NWE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $475.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.60 million. NorthWestern Energy Group had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 13.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. NorthWestern Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NorthWestern Energy Group news, VP John D. Hines sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total transaction of $80,049.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,677,413.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NorthWestern Energy Group news, Director Britt E. Ide sold 687 shares of NorthWestern Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total transaction of $35,243.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,832. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John D. Hines sold 1,565 shares of NorthWestern Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total transaction of $80,049.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,677,413.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,602 shares of company stock valued at $183,805. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NWE has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.86.

Get Our Latest Report on NWE

NorthWestern Energy Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.