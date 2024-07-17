Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Buys 239 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nucor during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Nucor by 94.2% during the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 208.0% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NUE opened at $166.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 2.48. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $140.07 and a one year high of $203.00.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.62 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 19.62%. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.45 EPS. Research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 12.71%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NUE. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Nucor from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Nucor from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Nucor in a report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Nucor from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nucor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.29.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

