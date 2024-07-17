Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Buys 291 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,721 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 291 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CNC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,325,441,000. Harris Associates L P grew its stake in shares of Centene by 172.8% during the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 10,863,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,170,000 after buying an additional 6,881,450 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Centene by 535.9% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,837,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,961 shares during the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Centene by 375.1% in the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 1,943,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Centene by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,161,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,395,000 after purchasing an additional 648,620 shares during the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Centene alerts:

Centene Price Performance

CNC stock opened at $69.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.25. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $60.83 and a 52-week high of $81.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.17. Centene had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The firm had revenue of $40.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christopher J. Coughlin sold 878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $67,386.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,957,432. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Christopher J. Coughlin sold 878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $67,386.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,957,432. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 8,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total transaction of $620,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 300,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,313,710.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on Centene from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Centene in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Baird R W raised Centene to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Centene from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centene presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.23.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CNC

Centene Profile

(Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.