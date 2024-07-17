Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Buys 30 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Hubbell by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Tevis Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 9,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,916,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 1,942 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.34, for a total value of $779,402.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,004.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Hubbell news, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 1,942 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.34, for a total transaction of $779,402.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,004.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Neal J. Keating acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $378.77 per share, with a total value of $189,385.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,571 shares in the company, valued at $3,246,437.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,055 shares of company stock valued at $1,232,139. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hubbell Price Performance

HUBB opened at $391.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $384.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $376.83. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52-week low of $248.37 and a 52-week high of $429.61.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.06. Hubbell had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 29.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.33 EPS for the current year.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is 36.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HUBB shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $400.00 to $384.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $435.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Hubbell from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $386.57.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Hubbell

Hubbell Profile

(Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.