Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Buys 303 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 303 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 13.6% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 15,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Mizuho started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.20.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $162.37 on Wednesday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.94 and a 12 month high of $162.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $50.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.10, a P/E/G ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $148.00 and a 200 day moving average of $143.47.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 135.56%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.