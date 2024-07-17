Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Buys 363 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,384,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,510,018,000 after purchasing an additional 176,734 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,246,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $947,143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202,973 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,811,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $758,847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119,793 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,443,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $730,383,000 after acquiring an additional 696,610 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,370,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $492,724,000 after acquiring an additional 166,999 shares during the period. 95.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:IR opened at $100.36 on Wednesday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a one year low of $59.20 and a one year high of $100.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.93, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.45.

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.98%.

In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 198,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total value of $17,488,601.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,367 shares in the company, valued at $8,843,336.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 22,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $2,061,750.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,843,075.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 198,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total transaction of $17,488,601.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,843,336.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IR shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.50.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

