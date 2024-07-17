Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Buys 580 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,863 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 360.0% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 187.6% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 68.1% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 72.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MNST. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 15,077 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total value of $781,742.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,534,458.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 42,144 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $2,233,632.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,875,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,404,574. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 15,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total transaction of $781,742.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,534,458.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 307,221 shares of company stock worth $16,070,374 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

MNST stock opened at $50.49 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.76. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $47.13 and a 52 week high of $61.22. The company has a market capitalization of $52.60 billion, a PE ratio of 31.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.76.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 22.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

Featured Stories

