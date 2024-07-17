Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Cuts Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,426 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 158,875 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,109,000 after buying an additional 8,773 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 344,889 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,141,000 after buying an additional 47,043 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 317,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,299,000 after buying an additional 10,680 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,008,000. Finally, Vest Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 280,552 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,213,000 after buying an additional 92,059 shares during the period. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,043 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total value of $344,102.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,916,525.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,401 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total transaction of $162,305.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,644,838.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,043 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total value of $344,102.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,916,525.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,444 shares of company stock worth $740,408 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of TROW opened at $120.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.17 and a 200-day moving average of $113.65. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.43 and a 52 week high of $132.76.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 29.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.10.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

