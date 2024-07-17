Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 293.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on XEL shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Xcel Energy Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $53.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $29.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.23 and its 200 day moving average is $55.56. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.79 and a twelve month high of $65.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

Xcel Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.5475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.77%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

