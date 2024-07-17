Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TRV. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (down previously from $226.00) on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.67.

In other Travelers Companies news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total transaction of $1,064,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,515 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,843.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Travelers Companies news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total transaction of $1,064,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,515 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,843.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total transaction of $2,139,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,877,860.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,635 shares of company stock worth $3,980,827. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $217.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $210.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.47. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.33 and a 1 year high of $232.75. The stock has a market cap of $49.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.61.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by ($0.06). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.11 EPS. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

