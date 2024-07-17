Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Has $447,000 Stake in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) by 21.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,143,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $439,345,000 after purchasing an additional 322,271 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,251,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $175,430,000 after purchasing an additional 475,768 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 904,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,783,000 after purchasing an additional 3,949 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 780,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,109,000 after purchasing an additional 29,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 755,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,737,000 after purchasing an additional 203,340 shares in the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BKH opened at $58.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.69. Black Hills Co. has a 52-week low of $46.43 and a 52-week high of $61.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.60.

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $726.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.00 million. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Black Hills Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. Black Hills’s payout ratio is 64.04%.

BKH has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Black Hills from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Black Hills from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Black Hills from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.60.

In other news, Director Rebecca B. Roberts sold 3,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.84, for a total value of $169,674.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,307.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

