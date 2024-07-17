Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Has $459,000 Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,938 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 60,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PLTR opened at $28.67 on Wednesday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.68 and a fifty-two week high of $29.30. The stock has a market cap of $63.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 238.94, a PEG ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 2.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $634.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.88 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Eric H. Woersching sold 3,026 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $84,728.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $834,876. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Eric H. Woersching sold 3,026 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $84,728.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $834,876. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $440,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,595,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,133,328.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,375,179 shares of company stock valued at $240,025,973 in the last 90 days. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on PLTR shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.32.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Palantir Technologies

About Palantir Technologies

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.