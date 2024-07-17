Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Has $496,000 Stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $821,151,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 645,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,137,000 after buying an additional 299,826 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,687,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $794,161,000 after buying an additional 216,331 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 861,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,614,000 after buying an additional 203,509 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 202.4% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 190,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,052,000 after buying an additional 127,387 shares during the period. 78.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Insider Activity at Public Storage

In related news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.29, for a total value of $109,716.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $881,568.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Public Storage news, Director Kristy Pipes purchased 2,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $278.96 per share, with a total value of $599,485.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,149 shares in the company, valued at $599,485.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.29, for a total value of $109,716.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $881,568.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Public Storage Stock Performance

Public Storage Announces Dividend

Shares of Public Storage stock opened at $305.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $283.18 and its 200-day moving average is $282.40. The firm has a market cap of $53.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.65. Public Storage has a one year low of $233.18 and a one year high of $312.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th were given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on PSA. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Public Storage from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on Public Storage from $330.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Raymond James upgraded Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Public Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Public Storage from $289.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.64.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PSA

Public Storage Profile

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.