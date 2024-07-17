Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Has $497,000 Stock Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,628 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,261,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 136,961 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 10,795 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,534,897 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838,019 shares during the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 1,000,872 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,731,000 after acquiring an additional 141,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 715.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,251,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,081,000 after acquiring an additional 3,729,974 shares during the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $14.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.20. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $9.25 and a 1-year high of $14.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 55.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Bancshares

In related news, insider Kendall A. Kowalski sold 15,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $217,440.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $902,298.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Huntington Bancshares news, insider Kendall A. Kowalski sold 15,711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $217,440.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $902,298.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total transaction of $680,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 385,409 shares in the company, valued at $5,241,562.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,829 shares of company stock worth $2,148,623 over the last three months. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HBAN. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.93.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

