Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Has $526,000 Stock Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Corteva by 5.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,231,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,045,000 after purchasing an additional 64,846 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Corteva during the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD raised its holdings in Corteva by 9.8% during the first quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 6,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Corteva by 19.2% during the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 14,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Corteva by 6.2% during the first quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CTVA opened at $54.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.26. The company has a market capitalization of $37.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.62, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.77. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.22 and a 1-year high of $58.76.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 81.01%.

In other news, insider Brian Titus sold 12,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total value of $687,391.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,491.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Samuel R. Eathington sold 31,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total value of $1,826,381.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,104,144.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Titus sold 12,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total transaction of $687,391.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,491.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,556 shares of company stock valued at $4,795,016 in the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CTVA. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Corteva from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Corteva from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Corteva from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Corteva from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Corteva in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corteva presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

