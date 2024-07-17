Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Has $555,000 Stock Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,567 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CTSH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,111,915 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,860,483,000 after acquiring an additional 7,445,089 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,433,474 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $410,406,000 after purchasing an additional 238,551 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $406,360,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,769,110 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $354,822,000 after buying an additional 401,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,078,205 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $232,497,000 after purchasing an additional 36,189 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $73.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.83. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $62.14 and a 1 year high of $80.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $36.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CTSH shares. StockNews.com downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.44.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CTSH

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

(Free Report)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.