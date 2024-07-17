Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Has $608,000 Stock Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,898 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 984 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Buckhead Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 30,134 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. STF Management LP raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. STF Management LP now owns 12,917 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 20,696 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,804 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FTNT. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 30th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Fortinet from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortinet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.86.

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $59.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.44 billion, a PE ratio of 38.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.98. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.12 and a 12-month high of $81.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.93.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 2,235.48% and a net margin of 22.23%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total transaction of $1,593,300.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,867,018 shares in the company, valued at $700,705,320.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 24,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total transaction of $1,442,709.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,742,483 shares in the company, valued at $2,901,640,012.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 24,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total value of $1,593,300.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,867,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,705,320.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,646 shares of company stock worth $4,152,086. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

